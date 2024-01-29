... the art of turning traditional Argentinian flavors into addictive pockets of joy
Six Decadent Flavors
Traditional Beef
Mix of seasoned ground Angus beef, onions, peppers, boiled egg, scallions, and green olives for a flavorful combination
Chicken Shawarma
Flavorful Roasted Chicken infused with our special Middle Eastern spice blend, paired with onions, peppers, and fresh parsley
Steak & Potatoes
Braised Chuck Roast mingled with Potatoes and Onions, all complemented by a delicious savory au jus
Creamy Mushrooms
Robust flavors of Roasted Mushrooms accompanied by creamy Sour Cream, aromatic Thyme, and caramelized Onions
Spinach - Ricotta
Sautéed Spinach combined with creamy Ricotta, aromatic Garlic, savory Onions, and a hint of nutmeg
Roasted Spicy Potatoes
Savory blend of Roasted Gold Potatoes paired with subtle chilies, aromatic leeks, caramelized onions, and a delicate hint of garlic cream sauce