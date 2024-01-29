A restaurant chef preparing a dish

... the art of turning traditional Argentinian flavors into  addictive pockets of joy

Six   Decadent   Flavors

    Traditional Beef

    Mix of seasoned ground Angus beef, onions, peppers, boiled egg, scallions, and green olives for a flavorful combination

      Chicken Shawarma

    Flavorful Roasted Chicken infused with our special Middle Eastern spice blend, paired with onions, peppers, and fresh parsley

      Steak & Potatoes

    Braised Chuck Roast mingled with Potatoes and Onions, all complemented by a delicious savory au jus

     Creamy  Mushrooms

    Robust flavors of Roasted Mushrooms accompanied by creamy Sour Cream, aromatic Thyme, and caramelized Onions

     Spinach - Ricotta

    Sautéed Spinach combined with creamy Ricotta, aromatic Garlic, savory Onions, and a hint of nutmeg

    Roasted Spicy Potatoes

    Savory blend of Roasted Gold Potatoes paired with subtle chilies, aromatic leeks, caramelized onions, and a delicate hint of garlic cream sauce