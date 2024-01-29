Image

Catering & Special Events

FOOD TRUCK BOOKING


Basic Packages - Buffet Style


a)  Any 1 Item  EMPANADAS or  ROMAN  PIZZA


includes  choice  of  1 side


$22 / Person


b)  Both Items  EMPANADAS and  ROMAN PIZZA


includes  choice  of  2 sides


$27 / Person


c)  EMPANADAS,  ROMAN  PIZZA  &  SWEETS


includes choice  of  2 sides


$32 / Person


E M P A N A D A S


Traditional Argentinian Empanadas


Fresh Baked


Choice of any 6 flavors


Includes Chimichurri & Mustard Aioli  dipping sauces


ROMAN  FLAT  BREAD  PIZZA


choice of 4 flavors:  Cheese, Pepperoni w/hot honey, Pepperoni+Sausage,

Margherita, Creamy Spinach+Dry Cured Black Olives , Spicy Sopresatta+Arugula




SIDE OPTIONS -  Pick 1

(each additional side, add $4.50/per)


Crunchy Cabbage Salad  with whole lemon-thyme vinaigrette


Chimichurri Potato Salad


Bowtie Pesto Pasta Salad