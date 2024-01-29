Catering & Special Events
FOOD TRUCK BOOKING
Basic Packages - Buffet Style
a) Any 1 Item EMPANADAS or ROMAN PIZZA
includes choice of 1 side
$22 / Person
b) Both Items EMPANADAS and ROMAN PIZZA
includes choice of 2 sides
$27 / Person
c) EMPANADAS, ROMAN PIZZA & SWEETS
includes choice of 2 sides
$32 / Person
E M P A N A D A S
Traditional Argentinian Empanadas
Fresh Baked
Choice of any 6 flavors
Includes Chimichurri & Mustard Aioli dipping sauces
ROMAN FLAT BREAD PIZZA
choice of 4 flavors: Cheese, Pepperoni w/hot honey, Pepperoni+Sausage,
Margherita, Creamy Spinach+Dry Cured Black Olives , Spicy Sopresatta+Arugula
SIDE OPTIONS - Pick 1
(each additional side, add $4.50/per)
Crunchy Cabbage Salad with whole lemon-thyme vinaigrette
Chimichurri Potato Salad
Bowtie Pesto Pasta Salad