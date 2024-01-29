Catering & Special Events

FOOD TRUCK BOOKING

Basic Packages - Buffet Style

a) Any 1 Item EMPANADAS or ROMAN PIZZA

includes choice of 1 side

$22 / Person

b) Both Items EMPANADAS and ROMAN PIZZA

includes choice of 2 sides

$27 / Person

c) EMPANADAS, ROMAN PIZZA & SWEETS

includes choice of 2 sides

$32 / Person

E M P A N A D A S

Traditional Argentinian Empanadas

Fresh Baked

Choice of any 6 flavors

Includes Chimichurri & Mustard Aioli dipping sauces

ROMAN FLAT BREAD PIZZA

choice of 4 flavors: Cheese, Pepperoni w/hot honey, Pepperoni+Sausage, Margherita, Creamy Spinach+Dry Cured Black Olives , Spicy Sopresatta+Arugula





SIDE OPTIONS - Pick 1 (each additional side, add $4.50/per)

Crunchy Cabbage Salad with whole lemon-thyme vinaigrette

Chimichurri Potato Salad

Bowtie Pesto Pasta Salad