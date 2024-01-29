Passion Empanadas Offered at Freda's Kitchen Westlake Village
E M P A N A D A S
- 2 Empanadas (Duo) Platter$15.00
Any Two Flavors, comes with a side of cabbage-citrus salad, chips, Chimichurri and Mustard Aioli Dips
- Half Dozen Empanadas Box$35.00
Any Six Flavors, Chimichurri & Mustard Aioli Dips
- 3 Empanadas (Trio) Platter$18.50
Any Three Flavors, comes with a side of cabbage-citrus salad, chips, Chimichurri and Mustard Aioli dips
- One Dozen Empanadas Box$69.00
Any Six Flavors, Chimichurri & Mustard Aioli Dips
- Traditional Beef$8.00
Mix of seasoned ground Angus beef, onions, peppers, boiled egg, scallions, and green olives for a flavorful combination. *PRICE DECREASES WHEN CHOOSING PLATTERS*
- Chicken Shawarma$8.00
Flavorful Roasted Chicken infused with our special Middle Eastern spice blend, paired with onions, peppers, and fresh parsley. *PRICE DECREASES WHEN CHOOSING PLATTERS*
- Steak & Potatoes$8.00
Braised Chuck Roast mingled with Potatoes and Onions, all complemented by a delicious savory au jus. *PRICE DECREASES WHEN CHOOSING PLATTERS*
- Spinach Riccotta$8.00
Sautéed Spinach combined with creamy Ricotta, aromatic Garlic, savory Onions, and a hint of nutmeg. *PRICE DECREASES WHEN CHOOSING PLATTERS*
- Mushrooms$8.00
Robust flavors of Roasted Mushrooms accompanied by creamy Sour Cream, aromatic Thyme, and caramelized Onions. *PRICE DECREASES WHEN CHOOSING PLATTERS*
- Spicy Roasted Potatoes$8.00
Savory blend of Roasted Gold Potatoes paired with subtle chilies, aromatic leeks, caramelized onions, and a delicate hint of garlic cream sauce. *PRICE DECREASES WHEN CHOOSING PLATTERS*
Mushrooms
Robust flavors of Roasted Mushrooms accompanied by creamy Sour Cream, aromatic Thyme, and caramelized Onions. *PRICE DECREASES WHEN CHOOSING PLATTERS*